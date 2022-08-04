A motorcyclist is dead after she collided with a pickup truck in east Aurora on Wednesday.
The motorcycle was headed east on East Sixth Parkway when it collided with a Dodge pickup that was driving south on North Catawba Way around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
Medics took the motorcyclist to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, police said.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the woman killed in the crash after her family has been notified.
Authorities are asking anyone with dash camera footage of the incident to call the Police Department's traffic division at 303-739-6423.