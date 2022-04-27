Aurora police on Wednesday were searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. at South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators believe a Cadillac Escalade was driving south on Buckley Road when it struck the motorcycle north of the intersection. Police said it appears the motorcycle was turning left onto East Mexico Avenue when it was struck.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.
There was no word of an arrest Wednesday morning. Police said it was unknown if drugs, alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.