A motorcyclist was killed late Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the crash happened about 11 p.m. at North Havana Street and East First Avenue. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was riding south on North Havana Street when a black Jeep turned left in front of the motorcycle.

After the crash, the motorcyclist was found lying unconscious in the road, police said. The Jeep fled the scene without offering aide.

Police and paramedics with the Aurora Fire Rescue provided medical care at the scene and then took the motorcyclist to a hospital where he later died.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Jeep who is wanted for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The Jeep was last seen going westbound on East First Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after positive identification has been made and his family has been notified.