A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning after getting into a crash with another vehicle on Interstate 25, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said the man was riding his motorcycle north on I-25 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was in the far-left lane when he allegedly attempted to cross multiple lanes to reach the Sixth Avenue exit in the far-right lane. At this time, the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle driving north in a right lane.

After colliding with the vehicle, the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine whether any charges will be brought against the driver of the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.