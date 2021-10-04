A man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in northeast Denver, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding at about 90 mph when he lost control and crashed at East 40th Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard, on the border of the Clayton and Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist dead at the scene about 3 a.m., police said.

Police are investigating the crash. No information has been released about if contributing factors such as drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The motorcyclist’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.