GRAND COUNTY — A horse stable in Grand County had multiple horses seized as part of an investigation into animal cruelty and neglect, the Grand County Sheriff's Office, or GCSO, said.

The Sheriff's Office partnered with the Colorado Humane Society to execute a search warrant on the Snow Mountain Stables located at 1101 CR 53, which is near Granby in unincorporated Grand County.

After executing the search warrant on the property, support personnel assessed and provided supportive care for the horses during the ongoing investigation, said GCSO.

The Gilpin County Animal Response Team quickly responded to help the GCSO move the horses from the stable property. Six trucks with trailers and many personnel and help from the Jefferson County GCART team were used to move the animals.

