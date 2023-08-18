Denver police stayed busy late Thursday and early Friday keeping up with multiple violent crimes.

There were three reported shootings and one stabbing in the Denver area between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to multiple social media posts by the Denver Police Department.

The string of incidents started with a reported stabbing in the 2200 block of Lawrence Street on Thursday, according to a 7:15 p.m. post.

One person was transported to the hospital. No suspect information was relayed and there were no updates Friday morning.

Police responded to a shooting at Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street around 12:54 a.m. Friday, according to another post. Police warned of traffic delays in the area as investigators searched for evidence.

"One person self-transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries. Officers are working to develop suspect leads," the department said.

DPD went on to investigate another shooting at Dakota Avenue and Broadway around 1:54 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries are still unknown. Police continue to search for suspects.

The violence continued Friday morning as police responded to a shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of South Sheridan Boulevard at 5:59 a.m. Friday.

One person was transported to the hospital and later died, according to an update post by the DPD. The victim has yet to be identified and police are still investigating for a suspect.

This story is developing.