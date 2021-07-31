A group of gunman fired at employees at a Chevrolet dealership on Friday in Aurora before stealing multiple vehicles from the lot, according to the Aurora Police Department.
No one was injured during the shootings.
The incident began around 6:30 p.m. Friday when a man in a white Chevrolet Malibu shot at an adult in the parking lot at 10400 E. Evans Ave for an "unknown and random reason," Crystal McCoy, a spokesperson for the department said.
The victim told authorities they did not know the shooter.
About 10 minutes later, the same vehicle entered a parking lot adjacent to Ed Bozart Chevrolet at 2001 S. Havana St. Two to three men exited the vehicle and smashed out the rear driver side windows, stealing the keys to a 2017 black Nissan Titan, a white Chevrolet Tahoe and a black Chevrolet Silverado.
The thieves fled the area, but a short while later, three men returned in a silver Jeep Cherokee. One man began firing at several employees who were outside and had just discovered what had happened, McCoy said.
The men stole two other vehicles and fled.
Two of the stolen vehicles have been located. The Tahoe was found unoccupied in the 1900 Block of South Xanadu, while the Silverado was located after the driver crashed near 1098 E. 3rd Street, McCoy said.
The driver who crashed was taken into custody. Police did not release the name of the man in custody "for investigational purposes."
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 303-627-3100.