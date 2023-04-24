A police car in an emergency rescue scene Photo Credit: MCCAIG (iStock).

Denver authorities are investigating what they described as a murder-suicide over the weekend.

Denver police said officers received a call at 11 a.m. on Saturday about two unresponsive individuals inside a parked vehicle near the 1000 block of North Washington Street.

They found two people dead, an adult male and adult female, with gunshot wounds, police said. 

Investigators said the evidence indicates that the male shot and killed the female victim, and then shot and killed himself.

Police added that the case appears to be related to domestic violence.

Police have not released the victims' identities.

