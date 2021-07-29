A 27-year-old music teacher is in custody after four students allege he sexually assaulted them this winter, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Da'Jon Tyrik James is a teacher at the Dawson School, which is a private K-12 institution in Lafayette. His employment status is currently unknown as attempts to reach the school have been unsuccessful.
Police arrested James on Thursday on suspicion of committing two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of power. He is being held at the Boulder County Jail, officials said.
An investigation into James began in February after the sheriff's office was contacted by the Boulder County Child Protective Services regarding a possible sexual assault on a student by a teacher.
During the five month investigation, detectives met with four female students -- all ranging between the ages of 17- and 19-years-old -- and their parents who allege James "touched them sexually." The alleged incidents began in January and continued until the initial report was made on Feb. 4, officials said.
The four students also allege they were exposed to inappropriate language, sexually explicit imagery, prolonged hugging, fondling, inappropriate complimenting and inappropriate kissing on the forehead. Each act occurred on school grounds, according to the sheriff's office.
Additional victims or anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Compton at 303-441-1760 and reference case number 21-668.