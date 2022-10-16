The search continued Sunday for suspects linked to an early Saturday shooting that left one dead and several injured at a house party near Dakin Street and Greenwood Boulevard, Denver.

Adams County Sheriff's Office investigators asked Sunday for the public's help in locating a blue Chevrolet Tahoe seen leaving the scene after the shooting, in unincorporated Adams County near Thornton, northwest of U.S. 36 and I-25.

Sheriff's officials did not release the condition of those injured, nor their identities.

Investigators did not release many new details Sunday, despite requests by The Denver Gazette. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, detectives announced they were still conducting interviews related to the shooting, according to a tweet they shared.

The shooting happened outside a house party where a large group of people stood outside.

Neighbors told the Denver Gazette's media partner 9News that partygoers had weapons of their own and were posting videos to social media sites with them.

"There were all kinds of guns. There was at least four or five in one video alone," a neighbor, who declined to be identified, told 9News. “People were posting videos as if they were in a mosh pit, dancing to music, flashing guns like it was something to joke about."

Area resident Yvonne Martinez said she was asleep before the street erupted in gunfire. She told 9News her teenage daughter urged them to stay low to the ground, which turned out to be solid advice.

Martinez now has two bullet holes in her home.

"It hit close to home like people say, it really did hit close. It's right through my living room," she said. “That is scary. What if it was 7 o’clock in the evening? What if it was 6 o’clock in the morning when we’re up?"

Witnesses on scene said they heard trash talk between the suspect vehicle and the partiers. Then the shooting started.

A witness said they knew someone shot in the side. Another was shot in the foot. A car was reportedly covered in blood, as were other partygoers.

A resident said the victims were in shock.

"They were hysterically crying; they had no idea what to do," she told 9News. "They saw their friends get shot; it must have been absolutely horrific."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for a mid-2000s blue Chevrolet Tahoe. The Sheriff's office asks anyone with information to report it at 720-322-1313 . The Sheriff's Office is working with Colorado's 17th Judicial District investigators.

Due to the nature of the incident, they said, officials could not give an exact timeline of when new information will be released.