The two men who died Tuesday in what the police described as a road rage incident on Interstate 25 were brothers on the way to a job interview.

They were 21 and 22.

Meanwhile, the man arrested in connection with their deaths is being held without bail on suspicion of two first-degree murder counts. Stephen Long, 25, the suspect, reportedly told police one of the victims instigated the confrontation that ended in the two shootings, according to Denver Gazette partner 9News.

But the mother of the victims — brothers Damon, 22, and Blake Lucas, 21 — told the Denver Gazette her sons were unarmed, driving together to a job interview Damon had scheduled.

"I'm so angry," Amber Rivera said. "(Long) had so many other options before shooting."

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing a person dragged by the suspect vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit, and heard multiple shots fired.

Denver police officers found the two men with gunshot wounds — one on the shoulder of the road and the other on the offramp of the highway from the northbound lane to West 8th Avenue. One man suffered from a severe head trauma and died in the hospital less than 90 minutes later, police said.

The other victim died at the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred between West 6th Avenue and West 8th Avenue in the northbound lanes of the highway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The two cars had stopped in one lane of I-25, directly underneath West 6th Avenue.

The passenger got out and approached Long, police said. Long allegedly then shot him. His brother then approached Long, who began to drive away, but the victim grabbed onto his car. Long allegedly fired several shots as he drove off the highway at West 8th Avenue, hitting the second victim and causing him to fall off the car, according to police.

Rivera said her sons were 20 minutes away from their destination when they were shot. Damon had an appointment to interview for a job at a wholesale tire distributor and Blake was riding along with him.

She said she had not heard from Damon and Blake all day, so when she first heard about the bizarre shootings from news reports, she called the police on a hunch that it might be them.

When police returned her call with the horrific news, she was in disbelief.

"I'm not coping," she said.

Rivera described Damon as an amazing tattoo artist who loved to BMX and skateboard. Blake, she said, "was a reptile lover who was a great cook. He loved to ride his motorcycle."

Both men, who were 15 months apart in age, lived with Rivera at the time of their deaths.

"I'm so upset I wasn't there for them," Rivera said. "My boys were good boys. They were just living their lives."

Friends have set up a fund through Cash App to help pay for a double funeral.

9News reported Long told a detective that he was driving on I-25 when a vehicle drove up next to him and someone inside began yelling at him. Long told police that the car then cut him off. Long said the passenger got out of the car, approached, grabbed him and hit him through the open window, according to 9News. Long reportedly told detectives he then shot that man.

An on-duty Denver police detective in an unmarked police vehicle happened to be driving on the highway and heard the gunshots, according to police. He saw Long driving away in a red 2011 Ford Taurus and followed him. The detective also coordinated with other officers, and Long was arrested without incident near West 13th Avenue.

"The suspect also fled the scene and did not call 911 about this incident," the probable cause affidavit stated. "The suspect was not injured and did not have any visible injuries."

Long had two prior driving under restraint convictions in 2020 and 2021 in Arapahoe County, court records show.

Tuesday's incident came after a 48-year-old Denver man died in a shooting a week-and-a-half ago that the Aurora Police Department said appears to have stemmed from a road-rage incident. It happened just before 10 p.m. June 5 in the city's Dayton Triangle neighborhood. Police have arrested two 18-year-olds.