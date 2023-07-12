LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. - In a two-day undercover operation, law enforcement agencies in Northern Colorado recently arrested nine men in a collaborative effort to combat child prostitution.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects solicited sexual services from investigators posing as underage sex workers using online forums. When the men arrived at an agreed upon location, they were met by law enforcement. Five people were arrested during that effort. Following the operation, additional charges were filed and accepted by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

An operation involving The Johnstown Police Department from July 6-8 also lead to the arrest of four additional individuals.

The list of suspects and charges were as follows (photos courtesy of Larimer County Sherriff’s Office and Johnstown Police):

Gregory Thoke, 34

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Patronizing a Prostituted Child

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child

Thoke was issued a $7,500 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Austin Sexton, 37

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Patronizing a Prostituted Child

Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child

Sexton was issued a $1,000 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Luis Son Gonon, 27

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Patronizing a Prostituted Child

Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child

Son Gonon was issued a $1,000 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Thomas Garcia, 40

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Internet Luring of a Child with Intent to Exploit

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child

Controlled Substance – Possession with Intent

Marijuana Concentrate – Possession with Intent

Garcia was issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Richard Gunning, 55

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Internet Luring of a Child with Intent to Exploit

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child

Gunning was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond by Magistrate McDonald. This was later reduced to a $2,000 cash/surety bond by Judge Villasenor during the defendant's first appearance hearing.

Devin Michael Weilnau, 29

Solicitation of child prostitution (2 counts)

Enticement of a child (2 counts)

Internet luring of a child (2 counts)

Michael Vincent Hughes, 32

Solicitation of child prostitution (2 counts)

Enticement of a child (2 counts)

Internet luring of a child (2 counts)

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts)

Randy Whitman, 58

Solicitation of child prostitution (2 counts)

Enticement of a child (2 counts)

Internet luring of a child (2 counts)

Mark Joseph Gallegos, 58

Solicitation of child prostitution

Enticement of a child

Internet luring of a child

An additional charge for Gallegos is pending.

“Protecting children from such unthinkable abuse is important on many levels,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen, via press release. “Darkness finds its way into every community, and Larimer County is no exception. We’ll continue to fight for victims, stop the exploitation of vulnerable youth, and proactively prevent predators from causing further harm.”

All suspects were booked into the Larimer County Jail. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Johnstown Police Department and Fort Collins Police Services each contributed to the operation.

Anyone with additional information on the suspects or who are victims of human trafficking call Detective Sergeant Slocum with the Johnstown Police Department at 970-587-5555 or the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at (970)980-2501.