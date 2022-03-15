A 17-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Northglenn on Monday night, according to the Northglenn Police Department.
Police were sent to 11355 York St. at 9:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The victim told officers that someone stole his phone and then shot him in the abdomen, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police had not released the victim's name as of Tuesday morning.
Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.