The Northglenn Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assaulting a police officer on Saturday.
Officers were sent to the 10700 block of Acoma Street at 10:30 p.m. for reports of two suspicious men in a truck with a weapon, according to a news release
Police said the driver refused their commands and when an officer tried removing him from the vehicle, he accelerated and drove off, throwing an officer to the ground.
The officer was treated and released from a hospital, according to the department.
Police said the man was driving a blue Ford F150 pickup. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Jean Mahan at jeanmahan@northglenn.org or 303-450-8868.