The Denver Police Department said it is investigating after “numerous” threats have been made against East High School over the last eight months.

The threats began in April and the most recent threat was made in the last week, police said. All of the threats have been made during the school day and were directed at harming students, staff and faculty members at East High School.

Each threat has been determined to be unfounded so far, police said.

Police declined to release any information about how many threats there have been, how the threats are being made or what they say.

“The Denver Police Department has dedicated significant resources to the ongoing investigation of these threats and due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we cannot provide further details,” the police department said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about the threats to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“These threats have caused a significant disruption to the school environment and the nearby community,” the department said. “The Denver Police Department will continue to treat any threat seriously and will respond to the school with the appropriate resources necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

In a separate incident, a threat was made against Rocky Heights Middle School in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was posted on social media. Deputies said they responded to the school and found no evidence of danger but will continue to patrol the school throughout the day.