Multiple people were injured during an officer involved shooting in the LoDo neighborhood overnight Sunday, as officers confronted a person who was believed to be armed, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were patrolling the area of 20th Street and Larimer Street at 1:30 a.m., due to the bar scene, said DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas during an overnight press conference.
Thomas said officers were drawn to a disturbance involving an armed individual and confronted the suspect who poised a "significant threat" which led to an unknown number of officers firing their weapons.
UPDATE: Briefing by Division Chief Ron Thomas at 20th St and Larimer St. pic.twitter.com/Ej99rccBGu— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 17, 2022
The suspect dropped to the ground and officers began rendering aid. At that time, they realized other people in the crowd were injured as a result of the shooting.
Officers called for multiple ambulances to the area for the victims who were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
Authorities are continuing to gather information regarding the incident and currently do not know how many people in total were injured. A spokesman for the department said it was hard to gauge at this time because "some people" self-transported themselves to the hospital.
Thomas said during the overnight briefing that the suspect was in critical condition.
This is the third officer involved shooting involving the Denver Police Department since Wednesday.
Each investigation is being overseen by a multi-agency effort that includes members from the Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Denver District Attorney's Office.