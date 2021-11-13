Ambulance

A person is in custody after their vehicle hit a Denver police officer on Interstate 25 Sunday morning. 

Police said the officer was struck when they were outside of their vehicle while investigating an earlier crash. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are in stable condition, according to the department. 

The driver who struck the officer ran from the scene and was later apprehended on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

Authorities have not identified the officer, nor the suspect.