Boulder Police ordered area residents and businesses near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue to "shelter in place" early Monday after a report of shots fired inside the Millennium Hotel, according to a police Tweet.

Officers took one suspect into custody about 90 minutes after the first 911 call, according to Boulder Police information officer Dionne Waugh.

There were no reports of injuries, but police asked people to avoid the area surrounding the hotel for hours as they investigated. Some Twitter users reported the King Soopers at Arapahoe and 30th Street closed, too.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday when a University of Colorado Boulder police officer heard gunshots near 28th and Arapahoe. Operators started fielding calls about a possible active shooter inside the Millennium as Boulder Police and the Boulder County Sheriff's deputies descended on the area.

"Officers identified the suspect’s room and as they approached the suspect ran out and down a flight of stairs," according to a police statement. "The suspect then exited a back door and began running toward Folsom Street before officers took him into custody."

Antonio Orlando Lucero, 45, was arrested and faces charges of drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Investigators recovered two handguns and evidence Lucero "fired numerous shots in the area of the hotel, striking at least one unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot."

“We’re grateful for the swift response by all of the officers involved who prevented this incident from escalating any further,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Burke at 303-441-4483.