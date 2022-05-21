One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a shooting at a party in Aurora overnight.
Police were sent to the 2900 block of South Peoria Street at 3:24 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting at a party, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Authorities found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on-scene, police said.
A second victim, a juvenile male, was found also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.
Police have not said what led to the shooting and no information about a possible suspect had been released as of Saturday morning.
The victim will be identified at a later date by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.
Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the department's major crimes unit at 720-432-5095, or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.