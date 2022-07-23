A homicide investigation is underway in Denver after a man was fatally shot on the city's east side overnight.
The shooting occurred in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway.
As of Saturday morning, there was no word of an arrest. The medical examiner will release the victim's name at a later date.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.