A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in east Denver on Thursday.
The shooting happened in the 5700 block of East 10th Avenue in the city's Montclair neighborhood. The Denver Police Department announced the shooting at 8:54 p.m.
Police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later died. His identify will be released by the medical examiner's office at a later date.
No arrests had been made as of 9:45 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who provide information that lead to an arrest or conviction could receive a reward.