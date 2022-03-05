Emergency Response
(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

One person is dead after being shot in southeast Denver on Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue at 11:10 p.m. A man was found on scene suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the department.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police had not made an arrest or released information about a potential suspect as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867