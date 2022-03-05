One person is dead after being shot in southeast Denver on Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 10100 BLK E Virginia Ave. 1 male victim has been located and transported to a local hospital. The victim is in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO .— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 5, 2022
Denver officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue at 11:10 p.m. A man was found on scene suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the department.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Police had not made an arrest or released information about a potential suspect as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867