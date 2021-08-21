A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to the complex in the 12200 block of Albrook Drive around 3 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a dead man lying in the parking lot. As a result, a death investigation was opened, but since has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after "it appears the adult male was stabbed," said Ana Munoz, a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.

Authorities have not released information regarding a suspect and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.