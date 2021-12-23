One man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Fort Collins early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a report of the crash in the 900 block of Constitution Avenue around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived they found a 2003 Subaru Impreza on the side of the road, which appeared to have crashed into a tree, according to a release from the Fort Collins Police Department.
The lone occupant in the car, a man, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said an initial investigation into the crash determined the vehicle was headed west on West Plum Street when it lost control as it turned onto Constitution Avenue.
The vehicle collided with a light pole and then the tree before coming to stop, police said. Investigators believe speed and impairment of drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Anyone with information in the crash is urged to contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.