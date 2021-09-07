Authorities said one person is dead and another is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Denver's RiNo District Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of 29th Street and Arkins Court Tuesday afternoon. Officers responding to the crash located two pedestrians who had been struck by a gray Honda Element.

The Denver Gazette's news partner 9News reports the victims were working as construction flaggers.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim remains in critical condition, police said.

Authorities issued a Medina Alert after successfully identifying the vehicle, however, it was located unoccupied shortly after the alert was issued, police said.

Anyone who's seen the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.