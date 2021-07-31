One person was fatally shot and a minor was injured during two separate shootings in Denver overnight.
Officers responded to the area of Quitman Street and West Ellsworth Avenue about 3 a.m., said Nate Magee, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.
Authorities located a man who suffered a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries, Magee said.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made and police have not released information about a suspect.
The victim's identity will be released at a later date.
About 90 minutes later, officers were dispatched to a separate shooting after a boy walked into a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 2400 block of North Alcott Street.
The boy's injuries were non-life threatening.
Anyone with information regarding either shooting are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.