A man is in custody in connection to a fatal crash that left one dead and two others seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in Denver.

Denver Police responded to a report about 12:30 p.m. of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 46th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard. Upon their arrival, they located four people, three of which were in the same vehicle, said Jay Casillas, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

One woman was pronounced dead on-scene and three others were taken to a local hospital. Two of the victims remain in critical condition, while the "at-fault driver" was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide following discharge, Casillas said.

An initial investigation revealed, the victim's vehicle was stopped at a traffic light when it was struck from behind at a high-rate of speed. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash, Casillas said.

Police have not released the identity of the man in custody, nor the victims.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.