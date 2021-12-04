One man is dead following a shooting on East Colfax near the Denver and Aurora border.

Limited information regarding the shooting has been released, but it occurred near the area of North Akron Street and East 14th Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities announced the shooting at 8:41 a.m. on Twitter.

Police said there have been no arrests made or suspect information available as of 10 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.