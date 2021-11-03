One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in northern Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said the crash occurred near North Pecos Street and Dixie Place in Denver's Chaffee Park neighborhood. The department announced the crash at 6:19 p.m. on Twitter.
Police have released few details about the crash but said a man was found on scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It was unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.