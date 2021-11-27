One person is dead and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora overnight.
Police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East Sixth Avenue around midnight. Officers found two vehicles, a Nissan sedan and a Ford SUV at the scene, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.
A passenger, only identified as a woman, inside the Nissan was pronounced dead on-scene, while the driver was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg. The driver of the Ford was uninjured, police said.
An initial investigation revealed the Nissan was driving north on Airport Boulevard when the driver failed to stop at a red light and collided into the Ford.
Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash. No charges have been filed as the unidentified driver remains hospitalized, police said.