One man was dead killed another injured in a double shooting near Coors Field Saturday.
The shooting happened in the area of 21st and Market Streets at 12:45 a.m., said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman with the Denver Police Department.
Two victims were found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. Barnes said one of the victims died at the hospital.
The victims' identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Investigators were still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and identify a suspect as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.