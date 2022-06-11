Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

One man was dead killed another injured in a double shooting near Coors Field Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of 21st and Market Streets at 12:45 a.m., said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman with the Denver Police Department.

Two victims were found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. Barnes said one of the victims died at the hospital.

The victims' identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.

Investigators were still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and identify a suspect as of Saturday morning. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

