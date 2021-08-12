One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash, the Greeley Police Department announced.

The crash happened at noon on West 10th Street near the Greeley Country Club, police said. Investigators believe one of the vehicles crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, causing a head-on collision with the other two vehicles.

One driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another driver suffered serious but nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The third driver was not injured.

Police are investigating why the driver crossed into the opposite lanes. It is unclear whether that driver is the one who died.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released in the coming days, police said.

All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of West 10th Street were closed for over four hours from 47th Avenue to 50th Avenue as investigators processed the scene. The Greeley Fire Department and multiple ambulances also assisted.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.