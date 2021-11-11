One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting broke out Wednesday night in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Willow Street, next to the Logan School for Creative Learning.

Both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, police said. One man was pronounced dead shortly after, while the other is expected to survive.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting, including whether there was another person involved. No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The deceased victim’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.