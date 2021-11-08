A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Monday morning in a shooting that resulted in a multivehicle fire in a Denver neighborhood, according to officials.

Just after 6 a.m., a woman crashed a car into a parked truck in a house’s driveway in the 8100 block of East Dartmouth Avenue, causing both vehicles to catch fire, the Denver Fire Department said. After neighbors pulled the woman from the car, they discovered she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, apparently from the gunshot, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the car the woman was driving was registered to a house down the street from the crash site. When officers went to the house, they found a man inside also suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

As of Monday afternoon, police had yet to release information about what led up to the shooting or whether there was another person involved; however, police said they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public.

Police said the woman and man both lived in the house where the man was found. No one else was in the house at the time.

No one else was injured during the incident, police said, including the residents of the house the woman crashed the car.

Fire officials said they quickly extinguished the fire in the driveway before the blaze was able to reach the house. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is also ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity and cause of death of the woman will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after her family has been notified.