One man is dead and three others were injured during a shooting in Commerce City early Saturday.
Adams County sheriff deputies were sent to the 7900 block of Hollywood Street about 1:50 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Deputies found a woman on the street who had been shot several times and a man suffering from blunt force trauma wounds, officials said.
Both victims were transported to University Hospital in Aurora with life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
About 90 minutes later, two men who had been shot self-transported themselves to North Suburban Medical Center. One of the men died before they arrived while the other was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.
An initial investigation into the shooting revealed there was a gathering at a home near the shooting. The female victim left the residence and was walking down the street with a man when a vehicle approached the couple and confronted them, according to the release.
Investigators said there was an altercation which led to the shooting.
Currently it is believed all victims stem from the same shooting, however, the man who checked himself into the hospital is not cooperating with authorities, said Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the department.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the sheriff's office at 720-322-1202 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.