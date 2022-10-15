Adams County Sheriff's deputies say one person is dead and multiple people injured after shots were fired at a house party early Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department (ACSD) responded to 911 calls of shots fired around Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street at 3 a.m.

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and the victims were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead, according to an ACSD tweet.

Police have not released information about how many people were shot or whether or not a suspect is in custody.

Adams County officials are collaborating with the District Attorney's Office in the ongoing investigation.