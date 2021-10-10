A drive-by shooting in northeast Denver left one person dead and three others seriously injured Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. outside of a house at East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street, on the border of the South Park Hill and East Colfax neighborhoods.

Officers found four adults suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the house — two women and two men.

All four victims were taken to a hospital where one of the men died from his injuries, police said. The other three victims remained hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday morning.

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting, other than the shooter was inside of a car and shot at a group of people standing in front of the house.

Police believe the victims know each other, though it is unclear what their relationships to each other are.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and no suspect information is available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.