One person was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in Denver Thursday night.

Police said the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of East 6th Avenue and North Downing Street.

One person was pronounced dead on-scene, while the two injured parties were transported to a nearby hospital. Police said one of the victims was in critical condition, but have not released an updated status.

Roads surrounding the crash were closed for around seven hours, while investigators processed the scene.

Police have not said whether alcohol, speed or drugs played role in the crash.