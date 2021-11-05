One person is dead and two others were wounded during an early morning shooting Friday near Coors Field.

Police said the shooting occurred at Park Avenue West and Globeville Road. The department announced the shooting on Twitter at 4:15 a.m.

Three men were taken to a local hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead, according to the department.

An initial investigation into the shooting revealed the three victims were in the same vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

Park Avenue West remains closed for outbound traffic between Interstate 25 and Larimer Street.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.