A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in Lower Downtown Denver overnight Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Market Street, near the ViewHouse bar next to Coors Field. Police announced the shooting at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and taken to a hospital. Police said one of the victims died hours later. The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

The deceased’s identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.