Two people were in custody Friday after a man on parole allegedly stole a car and crashed into another vehicle, seriously injuring another in Arvada.
The incident unfolded at 2:30 p.m. when a citizen was tracking his stolen Mercedes-Benz via GPS and notified police it was in the area of West 76th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, said Dave Snelling, a spokesman for the Arvada Police Department.
Officers located the vehicle, but before they could attempt a traffic stop, the suspect fled the area. There was no pursuit, Snelling said.
As the driver fled, they crashed into another car that was traveling north in the 7600 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. One person in the second vehicle was seriously hurt, Snelling said.
The occupants in the stolen vehicle, a man and woman, were taken into custody. Snelling said the man is currently on parole.