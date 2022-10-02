Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

A person was injured and sent to the hospital after shots involving the police were fired on an RTD bus, the Aurora police said. 

The shooting closed all lanes of Colfax between Macon and Oswego Sunday evening, the police said. 

"Shots have been fired by the police, one person has been transported to the hospital," the Aurora police said on its Twitter page.

"The shooting occurred on an @RideRTD bus. The suspect was the only person injured. Their condition is unknown at this time," the police added later. 

