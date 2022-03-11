A person is dead after being shot in south Aurora on Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Limited information regarding the incident is available but police wrote on Twitter that the shooting happened near East Pacific Circle and East Pacific Drive.
One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the shooting and has since died, police said. Police have not identified the victim.
Police said the department's major crimes unit is on-scene and is investigating the shooting.
No arrests had been made as of Friday evening and police had not released information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.