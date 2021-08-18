The Denver Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for multiple vehicles possibly connected to two carjackings and a homicide Tuesday night.
Officials are searching for three vehicles associated to the suspects, including a 2018 maroon Honda CRV with a Colorado license CGO-W44, a 2020 dark blue Toyota Camry with a Colorado license AGN-Z29 and a black 1998 Toyota Rav4 with a Colorado license QFO-701.
Police said the first incident occurred at East Colfax Avenue and Grape Street where the suspect committed a carjacking. No one was injured.
The second incident happened about 2 1/2 miles west in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street where the suspect committed a robbery and shot a person about 11 p.m. The victim is in critical but stable condition, police said.
Lastly, police responded to the 1500 block of Stuart Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees any of these vehicles to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Tipsters with information that lead to an arrest or conviction of the suspects could earn up to $2,000.