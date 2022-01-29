A fight left one man dead and another jailed in Denver on Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area of 30th Avenue and Downing Street around 8:45 p.m. after a report of a fight. The caller told the dispatcher one man was lying on the ground unconscious and was bleeding from the head, according to a press release from the department.

She also told dispatchers that the other person involved in the fight remained on-scene and tried dragging the body away.

When officers arrived, they located Abdishakur Ahmed, 47, and arrested him immediately without incident, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Denver Health where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators acquired surveillance footage of the incident from multiple locations and discovered Ahmed had gone into an unnamed store in the area two times before getting into a verbal altercation with the suspect.

Police said Ahmed pulled out a knife during the altercation and lunged at the victim. The victim tried to elude Ahmed by throwing a food stand at him and holding shelves from the store in front of him, according to the release.

Ahmed eventually left the store and when the victim tried locking the store's door, he was pulled outside. A witness told investigators that Ahmed took the victim to the ground "and start(ed) whaling on him" before the victim was unconscious, according to the release.

Ahmed is being held on suspicion of committing first-degree murder, police said.