One teenage boy was killed and another was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the crash happened at 2:40 a.m. near East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road. The two boys were the only occupants of the car, police said. The deceased teen was the passenger and the surviving victim was the driver.

Investigators believe the boys were driving east on East Hampden Avenue when the driver lost control of the car, an Infiniti sedan, at the intersection.

The car veered to the right and struck a tree before going airborne and hitting a light pole, police said. The car then stopped after crashing into a retaining wall.

The passenger was ejected from the car during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver was found inside of the car and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He is expected to survive.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing; however, investigators believe the driver lost control of the car due to excessive speed.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released after his family has been notified. The identity of the driver will only be released if police pursue criminal charges. No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has footage of the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.