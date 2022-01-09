Donors have given over $14,000 to two of the four victims who were shot inside of a Denver club on New Year’s.

The shooting left two people dead and two injured inside of The Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake St. shortly after 1 a.m. Jan. 1, according to the Denver Police Department. The shooter is still at large.

The deceased victims were identified as Devonte Phillips, 24, and Hiyaw Zewdie, 29.

Phillips’ wife Jhasmine started a GoFundMe on Wednesday to cover her husband’s funeral expenses. Jhasmine said the couple have a 2-year-old daughter named Eliana.

“Tay was an amazing father, husband, son, friend, uncle, nephew, cousin,” Jhasmine said. “He was kind, compassionate, funny, loving. Anyone who knows him knows he was a kind and gentle soul. He was just 24 years old. He was a hard worker, no matter what he put his mind to he accomplished.”

Phillips is also survived by his mother Marcia, his father Earl, his brother Jordan and his grandmother Thelma.

The fundraiser had collected $5,380 as of Sunday morning.

Another GoFundMe was launched for one of the surviving victims, identified by his family as Isaac Fuqua. Fuqua’s mother, Tessa, said he lives in Seattle and was in Denver to visit his parents for the holidays.

Fuqua was shot in the foot and suffered knee injuries from being trampled as people fled the club. He underwent emergency surgery and is recovering with his parents in Denver.

Fuqua’s fundraiser, which has collected $9,012, will help pay for his medical bills and living expenses, as he is unable to return to his job in Seattle.

“Isaac is so independent. He works hard and never asks for help, always does everything on his own. But I am asking for you to help him,” Tessa said. “We are praying he heals fully and quickly so he can get back on his feet again."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police have not released any information about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Last week, Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses temporarily shut down The Cabin Tap House because of the shooting. The club’s owner, Hussam Kayali, said he does not intend to reopen the establishment.