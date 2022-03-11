Denver police recovered about 230 pounds of drugs, including 1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets, when executing two search warrants on Thursday.
Arthur Mills, 63, was taken into custody on several drug-related charges, according to the Denver Police Department.
"The Denver Police Department will continue to arrest those who prey on those who suffer from addiction," said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen in a news release.
Police learned Mills possibly was in possession of a large quantity of narcotics and arrested him in the 3000 block of North Race Street on Thursday.
Two search warrants were executed at a home in the 3000 block of North Race Street and a residence in the 12100 block of Amherst Circle in Aurora, according to the department.
Police seized 179 pounds of methamphetamines, 43 pounds of cocaine, 7 pounds of heroin, 7 pounds of crack, 1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets — approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills — and 20 firearms, according to the department.
A large amount of cash was also recovered, according to the probable cause statement.