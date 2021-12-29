After tragedy struck the Denver metro area, people nationwide opened their hearts and wallets to help support the victims of Monday’s deadly shooting rampage.

A gunman carried out a series of attacks throughout Denver and Lakewood Monday evening, killing five people and injuring two others. As of noon Wednesday, $274,068 had been raised for the victims and their families through online fundraisers.

The deceased victims are Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, Danny Scofield, Sarah Steck and Michael Swinyard. The two surviving victims are Jimmy Maldonado — husband of Gunn-Maldonado — and a female Lakewood police officer who fatally shot the gunman. Authorities have yet to release the name of the officer.

Cardenas, 44, was a local artist and the owner of the Sol Tribe tattoo shop in Denver. Her GoFundMe had raised $130,949 as of Wednesday afternoon, to pay for funeral expenses and to care for Cardenas’ 12-year-old daughter.

“In the wake of such a devastating and senseless tragedy, a massive global community is grieving the immense loss of this powerful woman,” said Aloria Weaver, a family friend who is organizing the fundraiser.

Gunn-Maldonado, 35, was a yoga instructor at The Sol Shine in Denver and stepmom to a young son. Her husband is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. A joint fundraiser for the family had raised over $135,952 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Alyssa, you taught me so much about presence, grace and care through the countless hours I spent with you on the yoga mat,” wrote donator Brenton Weyi. “I always loved sharing moments of depth in conversation and receiving one of your soulful hugs. You shined so much light on the community.”

Scofield, 38, was a tattoo artist at Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing in Lakewood and the father of three children. His GoFundMe was started early Wednesday morning and had since raised $2,700.

“Danny is the most amazing human I have ever had the honor of knowing,” said Joshua Clement, a family friend who is organizing the fundraiser. “Danny lived his life to the fullest, never letting anyone stand in his way of what he wanted. He will be missed by so many but never forgotten.”

Steck, 28, was an employee at the Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood. Unlike the other victims, police said they believe the gunman was not targeting Steck, but instead the hotel she worked at. Her GoFundMe had raised $4,467 since it was launched early Wednesday morning.

“She was loved and touched so many people's lives,” said Devan Romero, who organized the fundraiser. “This is to help the family with the unexpected bills coming up to hopefully ease some of the stress in this time of extreme pain.”

No fundraiser has been set up for Swinyard as of Wednesday afternoon.